Indian designer Masaba Gupta may be known for her bold prints and colourful designs, but did you know that she played professional tennis for several years when she was a teenager?
“I had so much energy and frustration in me that tennis helped me channel all of those pent-up emotions into the games,” said Gupta in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!. But her career as a professional tennis player was short-lived as she had a severe case of sun allergy which caused her skin to break out into rashes.
“But I still enjoy watching the game,” she said. Any sport of any kind also instills a sense of sportsmanship and discipline in your life, believes Gupta.
She was in Dubai to launch her new collection at Vesimi boutique in Dubai on Saturday.
The daughter of National Award-winning Indian actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricket captain Vivian Richards also told tabloid! thata she has decided to stay back in the UAE for a few more days to catch her favourite tennis players in action. The ongoing Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Men’s tournament) is a popular sporting event in the UAE.
“I am a big fan of players like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Leander Paes. I would love to see them play,” said Gupta, who counts tennis as a great way to remain fit.