You can watch the legendary actor, who died after his battle with cancer, as a mobster

Irrfan Khan in 'Dubai Return' Image Credit: Instagram/Babil.i.k

The movie was made 15 years ago, but if it has late Indian actor Irrfan Khan playing the central role then it still holds strong currency. Why else would a film like ‘Dubai Return’ makes it digital debut on YouTube now after more than a decade of being in the freezer?

The film did its rounds at film festivals such as New York Indian Film Festival but did not get a theatrical release back then. It's now being showcased at the Bandra Film Festival and they have made it accessible to his fans online. But it's unclear if it's available currently for his UAE fans.

Khan’s son Babil took to his Instagram page on July 3 to reveal that the long-pending release of his father’s film ‘Dubai Return’ is now up for public consumption.

Directed by Aditya Basu Bhattacharya, ‘Dubai Return’ is a bittersweet comedy of a small-time crook Aftab Angrez (Khan) who dreams of being an intimidating mobster. His first hit-man job was a huge success, but the high-profile killing was mistakenly credited to another unscrupulous man. But he isn’t willing to let his dream die. With the help of two retired gang members, he works towards attaining that lost glory.

The movie is 108 minutes long and also stars Divya Dutta, Vijay Mauryam and Razzak Khan.

Khan, who died after a two-year babble with neuroendocrine tumour on April 29 in 2020, was last seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’

In his last interview with Gulf News in the run-up to ‘Angrezi Medium’s’ release, Khan spoke about his unfulfilled dreams.

Angrezi Medium film review Image Credit: Supplied