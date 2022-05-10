1 of 13
Farhan Akhtar: The actor and filmmaker, who has made his mark in Bollywood, will feature in the upcoming ‘Ms Marvel’ series. “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it,” Akhtar wrote on Instagram along with the announcement. While details are under wraps, his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported. In 2021, there were reports that Akhtar was in Bangkok to film for a Marvel Studios project.
Alia Bhatt: After dominating the Indian box office, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. Bhatt will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in her OTT debut. The film will released globally on Netflix this spring. S
Priyanka Chopra: Before she was an actress, Chopra was the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. She went on to star in a few roles before getting her big break in the 2003 film ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’. She has gone on to star in the US series ‘Quantico’ and 2017 movie ‘Baywatch’.
Deepika Padukone: The daughter of star badminton player Prakash Padukone, she tried her hand at the sport as a teen, but her calling was movies. Padukone made her big Bollywood debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her first and only Hollywood role was in 2017’s ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel.
She's all set to return to Hollywood in a romcom that she will also bankroll through her Ka Productions. Production company Temple Hill, which was behind the hugely successful ‘Twilight’ saga and ‘The Fault in Our Stars’, is in talks to develop the project, which also has STXfilms on board. The film will star Padukone as a lead in a cross-cultural love story that will be centred on her.
Dimple Kapadia: The actress is best known for making her movie debut at age 16 in the teen romance ‘Bobby’ (1973) and went on to become a leading lady in the 80s. She made a splash in Hollywood this year with a significant role in Christopher Nolan’s heist thriller ‘Tenet’.
Irrfan Khan: The late actor was well-regarded for his varied roles in Bollywood, having starred in dramas, comedies and indie films too. In Hollywood, Khan featured in big budget movies such as the Academy Award winning ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Life of Pi’.
Tabu: The actress ventured into the Western space after many years in Bollywood, where she has been praised for her subdued but impactful performances. She made her international debut alongside Irrfan Khan in the stirring 2003 drama ‘The Namesake’.
Ali Fazal: One star who is slowly making inroads in the West is the versatile Ali Fazal. The actor, who is well known for his role in crime thriller web show ‘Mirzapur’, starred alongside Dame Judi Dench in ‘Victoria & Abdul’. He will soon be seen in ‘Death on the Nile’, a Hollywood adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel of the same name.
Frieda Pinto: She’s been keeping a low profile these days, but Pinto has had a number of roles in Hollywood ever since her big break in the hit film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. She has starred in projects such as ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’, ‘Immortals’ and Terrence Malick’s ‘Knight of Cups’.
Anil Kapoor: Another Indian star who was part of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Kapoor is well remembered for playing a vicious TV show host in the movie. Apart from that, he also starred in ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’.
Anupam Kher: Another star who made it big in Hollywood is veteran star Kher. A respected theater and cinema actor, he played significant roles in major projects such as the British comedy ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ and Oscar-winning drama ‘Silver Linings Playbook’.
Vidyut Jammwal: The Bollywood star, who’s known to do his own stunts in his action-driven films, has his eyes set on Hollywood. The ‘Commando’ actor in June signed on with talent agency Wonder Street, which represents actors such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.
