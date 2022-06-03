All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as the first night of the two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend kicked off on June 3 with an evening of fashion and music. Take a look at all the action from the green carpet at the IIFA Rocks night. Then on June 4, come back for our live coverage of the main event - the IIFA Awards.
And it's a wrap from the IIFA Rocks green carpet! Watch out for more from the event soon.
Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali takes to the stage at the event.
Former beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta is ready to have a good laugh at the show.
Stars are still making their way along the red carpet and here's a look at who has arrived...
Host Farah Khan kicks off the IIFA Rocks.
Celebrated Indian musician AR Rahman has arrived.
Ananya Panday says it's a dream come true to be performing at the IIFAs.
Here are some more green carpet arrivals...
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is happy to be back to the UAE to perform.
Actress and singer Mamta Mohandas spills the beans on her love for Salman Khan and whose performance she can't wait to see.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan can't wait to get back to stage and dance her heart out.
Bollywood star Fardeen Khan, who is excited to be at the IIFA weekend, opens up about returning to cinema soon.
The green carpet is buzzing with excitement as celebrities make their way into the Etihad Arena before all the fun starts. Here's who we've spotted so far...
Here's a teaser of what audiences can expect from the performers later tonight.
Neha Kakkar is on the green carpet, ahead of what's likely to be a brilliant performance from the singer later in the evening.
TV presenter Siddharth Kannan is on the IIFA Rocks 2022 green carpet and got candid about being on stage with actor Salman Khan at the earlier press conference.
Gulf News is on the green carpet awaiting all the stars who will are set to witness a night of dance, music and excitement.
The day is finally here.
Popular rappers and singers including Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Aseer Kaur and Ash King will perform tonight at IIFA Rocks at the Etihad Arena. The night will also see technical awards from Bollywood being handed out to a clutch of worthy talents who shone in Indian cinema.
The hosts for IIFA Rocks will be director Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana who told Gulf News that they were going to have a cracking time with their fans in Abu Dhabi.
“We feel the pressure ... But diamonds are made from intense pressure and we hope to shine,” joked the pair.
Rehearsals are also in full swing with actors like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan who are gearing up for the grand finale tomorrow.
Tonight is akin to a dress rehearsal of sorts for the bombastic ceremony tomorrow.
We are at the eco-friendly green carpet tonight and we will bring you all the action from the IIFA Rocks night.