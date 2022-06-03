All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as the first night of the two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend kicked off on June 3 with an evening of fashion and music. Take a look at all the action from the green carpet at the IIFA Rocks night. Then on June 4, come back for our live coverage of the main event - the IIFA Awards.

And it's a wrap from the IIFA Rocks green carpet! Watch out for more from the event soon.

09:22PM

Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali takes to the stage at the event.

09:06PM

Former beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta is ready to have a good laugh at the show.

09:05PM

Stars are still making their way along the red carpet and here's a look at who has arrived...

08:54PM

Host Farah Khan kicks off the IIFA Rocks.

08:47PM

Celebrated Indian musician AR Rahman has arrived.

08:33PM

Ananya Panday says it's a dream come true to be performing at the IIFAs.

08:27PM

Here are some more green carpet arrivals...

08:22PM

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is happy to be back to the UAE to perform.

08:19PM

Actress and singer Mamta Mohandas spills the beans on her love for Salman Khan and whose performance she can't wait to see.

08:14PM

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan can't wait to get back to stage and dance her heart out.

08:11PM

Bollywood star Fardeen Khan, who is excited to be at the IIFA weekend, opens up about returning to cinema soon.

08:04PM

The green carpet is buzzing with excitement as celebrities make their way into the Etihad Arena before all the fun starts. Here's who we've spotted so far...

07:33PM

Here's a teaser of what audiences can expect from the performers later tonight.

07:29PM

Neha Kakkar is on the green carpet, ahead of what's likely to be a brilliant performance from the singer later in the evening.

07:23PM



07:21PM

TV presenter Siddharth Kannan is on the IIFA Rocks 2022 green carpet and got candid about being on stage with actor Salman Khan at the earlier press conference.

07:16PM

Gulf News is on the green carpet awaiting all the stars who will are set to witness a night of dance, music and excitement.

The day is finally here.

All eyes are on Abu Dhabi as the first night of the two-day International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend kicks off with an evening of fashion and music. The IIFAs are often described as India’s answer to the Oscars and like all award nights this 22nd edition will be a star-studded affair.

Ananya Panday rehearses for the IIFA Awards 2022 in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: instagram.com/iifa

Popular rappers and singers including Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Aseer Kaur and Ash King will perform tonight at IIFA Rocks at the Etihad Arena. The night will also see technical awards from Bollywood being handed out to a clutch of worthy talents who shone in Indian cinema.

Guru Randhawa.

The hosts for IIFA Rocks will be director Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana who told Gulf News that they were going to have a cracking time with their fans in Abu Dhabi.

Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan at the IIFA 2022 press conference on June 2 in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“We feel the pressure ... But diamonds are made from intense pressure and we hope to shine,” joked the pair.

Rehearsals are also in full swing with actors like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan who are gearing up for the grand finale tomorrow.

Tonight is akin to a dress rehearsal of sorts for the bombastic ceremony tomorrow.