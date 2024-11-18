Dubai: Hotels in the UAE are shifting from freelance personnel to taking on interns to fill staffing roles during the upcoming peak season.

These interns are usually from top-tier international hospitality schools and who can be trained to take on positions for the longer term. This represents a major break from the strategy leading hotel operators in the UAE had deployed over the last 3 years, where the focus was on offering short-term stints for the high occupancy phases in a year.

Instead, hotels are providing interns with attractive compensation packages that include visas, insurance, accommodation, transportation, and stipends between Dh 1,000 and Dh 2,000 a month. Depending on the position, part-time recruits, who are hired using hourly or daily contracts, are paid between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 a month.

The sheer increase in hotels in the UAE has led to more staffing opportunities and retention challenges as employees seek better pay and benefits, say consultants. Internships are being considered an ‘excellent way’ to fix the staffing gap.

Jane Fernandes, Regional Director of Human Resources at United Hospitality Management, said the UAE’s appeal as a hospitality hub draws students from Asia, Africa, and Europe, many of whom are in their second- or third year at hotel management schools.

“In some cases, the students are in their final year of university,” said Jane. "Dubai is a highly lucrative market for interns."

Typically lasting six months to a year, the internships primarily serve operational roles, such as in F&B services and housekeeping. Some hotels also train interns in sales and revenue management roles.

In addition to the students who arrive from Swiss and Indian hospitality schools, students are even coming from Myanmar and Vietnam seeking internships in UAE hotels.

Preference is for final-year students

According to Jane, it is difficult for hotels to target interns in their final year, as many are still completing exams. Most interns tend to be second-year students. Even then, final-year interns are highly valued by hotels as they represent potential long-term employees who are familiar with hotel operations.

Large hotels take in around 70 interns on average, while smaller hotels bring in 25-30 during the peak season.

Roles for interns

Amir Arora, COO at Sharjah-headquartered Arada, said it is imperative that hospitality companies adopt a dynamic strategy and start hiring as early as possible to prepare staff for the busy season.

Arora, who oversees the hospitality and entertainment business vertical of the real estate firm, said, “We offer six-month internships for students studying hotel management and F&B. They work across various departments, gaining exposure in front-of-house and back-of-house roles, including hostess, seating arrangements, and F&B support.”

Specialist roles like chefs are filled through partnerships with culinary schools.

Arada also collaborates with volunteers and third-party companies to support prime events which attract 3,000-4,000 visitors. The volunteers gain experience in various roles such as security and event management without Arada needing to hire additional permanent staff.

How are interns hired?

Salima Hussaini, Director of Human Resources at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, said the Indian Hotel Company Ltd., uses various recruitment channels, such as headhunters, job portals, internal associates, and referrals.

She said: “New hires undergo detailed training and induction programs to ensure they integrate well and understand company culture.” (Roughly, 70% of hires come from the local market, while 30% are recruited internationally.)

Any downsides to hiring interns?

While hospitality management curriculums have evolved to meet industry standards, fresh graduates are increasingly seeking corporate and managerial roles over traditional positions like chefs or housekeeping staff.

“If the work environment is not engaging for young workers, they tend not to stick around,” said a hotelier. “We take several measures to ensure our workplace is friendly for the younger generation.”