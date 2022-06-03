1 of 17
Bollywood stars are all set for a celebration in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, which is playing host to a two-day event. Billed as Bollywood’s Oscars, the nights of June 3 and 4 will be a celebration of Indian cinema. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have clearly been working on their roles as hosts of IIFA Awards 2022. Let the fun begin!
Image Credit: Insta/ iffa
'Chaka Chak' girl Sara Ali Khan is another star who plans to make waves with her performance at the awards. She was seen during rehearsals, getting her movies right.
Image Credit: Insta/ iffa
Tiger Shroff also made sure to hone his excellent dance moves ahead of his performance at the event.
Image Credit: Insta/iifa
'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday got ready for a fiery performance, which will be her first time dancing at the IIFAs.
Image Credit: Insta/iffa
Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen at rehearsals, where he prepped for what's set to be an electrifying performance.
Image Credit: Insta/iffa
Bollywood star Gauahar Khan also landed in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards.
Image Credit: Insta/iifa
Bollywood star Fardeen Khan is set to attend the event, along with a plethora of other celebrities.
Image Credit: Insta/iifa
Jacqueline Fernandez looked dazzling as she arrived in the UAE capital for the event.
Image Credit: Insta/ iifa
Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff earlier unveiled the logo of IIFA Metaverse at the press conference.
Image Credit: Insta/ IIFA Awards
Salman Khan honouring Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a token of gratitude from IIFA.
Image Credit: Insta/ IFFA
Shahid Kapoor and Mamta Mohandas pose at the press conference ahead of the event.
Image Credit: Insta/ IFFA
Nora Fatehi will be performing with Shahid Kapoor at IIFA. Bollywood stars flocked to star-studded press conference in Abu Dhabi on June 2.
Image Credit: Supplied
Neha Kakkar is also part of the IIFA festivities.
Image Credit: Supplied
With several chartbusters under her belt singer Dhvani Bhanushali will croon her way into our hearts this IIFA at the Etihad Arena.
Image Credit: Insta/iifa
Farah Khan will be the host along with Aparshakti Khurana for IIFA Rocks happening on June 3. It is a night of honoring technical award winners.
Image Credit: Supplied
Shahid Kapoor is working hard towards giving a memorable night on stage.
Image Credit: Insta/iifa
Ananya Pandey and Shahid Kapoor share a light moment in between reharsals.
Image Credit: Insta/Iffa