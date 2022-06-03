Top Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan, who’s all set to host IIFA Rocks on June 3, said there was a thin line between joking about your peers and humiliating them.

The memory of the Oscars’ ‘Slapgate’ scandal where Will Smith strode onto the stage and slapped host and comedian Chris Rock is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Rock had taken a potshot at the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.

“There’s a thin line between joking with someone and humiliating them. I don’t want anyone feeling bad. But I will try to do things in good humour,” Khan told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where the IIFA weekend is taking place.

Her co-host and actor Aparshakti Khurana also maintained that ‘slandering someone’ wasn’t cool.

“We are going to be very careful,” said Khurana.

Their biggest fear is if they crack a joke and nobody laughs at it.

The conversation took a sobering turn when director Khan spoke about the sudden death of singer KK, who passed away after a cardiac arrest a few days earlier right after a full-house concert in Kolkata.

“He was such a lovely guy. He was totally unfilmy. He was a real artist. He was never networking. He used to quietly sing and go about his job. He was a brilliant singer and has sung in my films like ‘Main Hoon Na’,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, Khurana and Khan, who are known for their frank and unpretentious attitude, are ready to see fans and audiences.

“Something tells me that it’s going to be a great night tomorrow. We are polishing our hosting skills and we will shine like a diamond in the rough,” said Khan to Gulf News.

IIFA Rocks will also feature performances by singers Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Devi Sri Prasad, Dhvani Bhanushali and Zahrah S Khan.