Hrithik has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Image Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Mumbai: Apart from indulging in intense workout sessions, actor Hrithik Roshan also believes in fasting.

On Friday, Hrithik shared that he has been on fast for 23 hours. "23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom," he wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Roshan shared some 'lockdown tips' with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.