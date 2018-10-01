Popular Punjabi singer, actor and filmmaker Gippy Grewal has announced his new directorial venture Ardaas 2.

Grewal, who is also writing the Punjabi film, on Sunday shared it’s first look on Twitter and wrote: “Humble Motion Pictures Presents Ardaas 2. Written and directed by Gippy Grewal. Shooting starts soon.”

The film is scheduled to release next year.

Ardaas 2 is a sequel to Ardaas, which released in 2016. It features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ammy Virk and Meher Vij in lead roles.

Grewal has previously directed Punjabi films like Zindabad Yaariyan and Dare and Lovely.