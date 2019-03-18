Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the video. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt unveiled the first song from her upcoming film ‘Kalank’, called ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’.

Featuring Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan, the song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade.

Bhatt is the star of the video, however, and is seen dancing next to Dixit-Nene, echoing iconic scenes from the 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas’ starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dixit-Nene.

Bhatt had earlier said how nervous she was about the song’s release.

“A song that gave me sleepless nights, days and months,” she had said earlier. “I think you can safely say that I have never been so nervous for anything in my life. You may have to send a search party to find me.”