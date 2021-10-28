Mohammad Ramadan and Urvashi Rautela at Meydan Hotel, Dubai on October 27. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Top Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Ramadan has conquered the Arab world with his songs and films, but he wouldn’t mind getting a taste of Bollywood movies too.

“I hope to be a part of it someday … I know Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and I love their films,” said Ramadan in an interview with Gulf News.

Ramadan, who has more than 19 million followers on Instagram alone, is in Dubai for his career’s first on-stage performance at a Bollywood-style awards ceremony, the Filmfare Middle East (FFME) Achievers Night that will be held at The Meydan Hotel on October 28.

“I will be performing our monster hit ‘Versace Baby’ with my favourite co-star Urvashi Rautela for the first time for a Bollywood night. It’s going to be a fun and memorable night and I can’t wait to meet all my fans,” said Ramadan during a press event on October 27. The Arab superstar even joked that his legion of female fans might even see him go shirtless on stage, a witty comment that elicited a thunderous response from all those around him.

Former beauty queen and actress Rautela, who was also a part of the interview, described Ramadan as one of the most professional and talented actors that she has ever collaborated with.

“Just like how he is keen to be a part of Bollywood films, I would love to be a part of an Arabic film featuring him. I admire him as an actor and I love his style of acting and performance. He’s very hardworking and doesn’t take his fame or popularity lightly,” said Rautela.

Their music single ‘Versace Baby’, shot entirely in Dubai by Dubai-based director Len Prasad, racked up more than two million views on YouTube in just one day.

Every move of Ramadan is chronicled and scrutinised by his army of growing fans in the Middle East. So how does the immensely popular UAE golden visa holder handle all that fame and attention? At the press conference, Ramadan was mobbed by this region’s influencers for a quick selfie.

“I handle fame very easily. I feed off the love that I get from my fans. These are my people who made me. They push me to work harder,” said Ramadan.

Ramadan is one of the many celebrities that are due to walk on the red carpet of FFME Achievers Night, an event to honour the best in Bollywood, Arab and Pakistani cinema.

Actors including Kajol, Zeenat Aman, Nivin Pauly, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Shruti Haasan, and Tulsi Kumar are expected to be a part of this splendid star-studded night.