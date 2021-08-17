Charmee Zaveri Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai-based model Charmee Zaveri and Bollywood hopeful believes she has begun making inroads into the Hindi entertainment industry. Her recent project where she made an appearance in the music video for the Punjabi song ‘Hold My Kamariya’ cements that belief and brings her one step close to breaking into Bollywood. The music video was shot in Dubai in June.

“Since I was born and brought up in Dubai, I started my modelling journey here. It started with a make-up photo shoot and now I’m at this stage. I’m very passionate about my work and the way I’ve grown it has been quite a learning experience for me in every way,” Zaveri said in a statement. In 'Hold My Kamariya', Dubai skyline features prominently.

She has shot several music videos set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and is the brand ambassador for the sporting team Maratha Arabians. The UAE-based talent was bitten by the Bollywood bug when she saw outsiders such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gain glory and fame in show business.

“Aishwarya Rai is someone I looked up to, she is an epitome of class, elegance and overall her personality is what makes her stands out from the rest. The way she elevated her career starting from the pageant victory and into Bollywood, it’s been a commendable journey. Her acting, versatility, dance, everything is inspiring,” said Zaveri.

While carving a career in Bollywood is ‘exciting’, she felt the pandemic and its restrictions have exhausted her as a creative person.

”It was mentally exhausting and it was a depressing year overall for everyone. Watching the news everyday was stressful and every single day there was a bad news. The pandemic impacted me quite negatively but the new year has emerged with good vibes and better happenings, so hoping for everything to get back to normal as soon as possible and live life like we used to,” she said.