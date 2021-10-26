Aryan Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/gaurikhan/

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has failed to get bail today in the Bombay High Court.

Arguments in the drugs-on-cruise case will continue tomorrow due to lack of time.

During the hearing on October 26, the former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi began his arguments for Aryan at the Bombay High Court and said that the star kid was invited to a cruise as a special guest.

Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

“He was invited to the cruise as a special guest. He was invited by Pratik Gaba who was like an organiser. He invited accused 1 Aryan and accused 2 Arbaz Merchant. Both were invited by the same person. They both landed up together at the cruise terminal,” Rohatgi said in the courtroom.

He that nothing was recovered from Aryan Khan when searches were conducted.

"As far as I (Aryan Khan) am concerned, there is NO recovery, NO consumption, and NO medical test. Arbaaz Merchant had six grams of charas which was recovered from his shoes. Merchant is denying it... I am not concerned, except that he is my friend," said Rohatgi on Aryan's behalf. He also argued that the WhatsApp chats recovered by NCB were from 2018 and those chats were not from the cruise.

"These are young boys. They can be sent to rehab and need not undergo trial. It had come in some newspaper that Social Ministry mentioned reform... Maximum punishment is imprisonment of one year... that is maximum and not minimum. I am not, in any case, concerned with Section 27A. There is no evidence. I have not financed trafficking," said Rohatgi, according to a report on NDTV.

Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Instagram

Aryan was arrested in an NCB drug bust on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the case.

“I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media between Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities, [I] also have no connection or concern with Prabhakar Sail or (KP) Gosavi,” said Aryan in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court, according to NDTV.

"Nothing to do with payoff charge," said Khan denying in court that any deal was made with the anti-drugs agency in alleged payoffs involving Wankhede.

In the last few days, actress Ananya Panday was also summoned by NCB to investigate her alleged drug links with Aryan.