Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who’s currently receiving medical treatment in New York City, may be battling cancer.
The 66-year-old star has not officially confirmed his illness, but a new social media post by wife Neetu Kapoor seems to suggest he has cancer.
“Happy 2019, no resolutions, only wishes this year! Less pollution traffic! Hope in future, cancer is only a zodiac sign,” she posted on a family photo on Instagram. “No hatred, less poverty, loads of love togetherness happiness and most important good health.”
Also seen in the photo is actor Ranbir Kapoor, their son, his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara are also seen in the photo.