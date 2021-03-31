Rajveer Deol Image Credit: Twitter.com/iamsunnydeol

A new star kid is ready to find his footing in Bollywood with veteran actor Dharmendra’s grandson Rajveer Deol now stepping into the film industry.

The hopeful, who is the younger son of actor Sunny Deol, will be making his debut with an Avnish Barjatya directorial, which will be made by Rajshri Productions — the same company that gave Salman Khan his break and shot him to super stardom with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in 1989.

Proud grandfather Dharmendra took to social media to show off his grandson to his fans, tweeting: “Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless.”

Sunny Deol also used his star power to back his son. “My son Rajveer starts his journey as an actor. Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead,” tweeted Deol.

The film has yet to be titled and marks the debut of filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya’s son Avnish’s as a director. He also penned the script. The makers are reportedly still looking to cast the female lead.

Dharmendra with Karan Deol Image Credit: PTI

In 2019, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was also launched into Bollywood in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, which was also directed by the veteran actor. The film didn’t do much business at the box office. Karan Deol, along with Sunny Deol, his brother Bobby Deol and Dharmendra are set to star in ‘Apne 2’, which is being directed by Anil Sharma and is the sequel to the 2007 hit film.

Earlier this month, star kid Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor) was also launched by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will start filming her first project over the summer.

Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter.com/karanjohar

Aside from Shanaya, her cousin Khushi Kapoor is also waiting in the wings to be launched into Bollywood. The daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor is currently attending film school in New York. Her father has confirmed his second daughter, after Janhvi Kapoor, will be launched into the film industry next year.