The year 2018 is likely to end with a big bang in Bollywood as celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear up for their big fat Indian wedding next month.

After months of speculation, a date seems to have emerged for the Bajirao Mastani pair. According to reports published in Indian daily DNA, they are likely to tie the knot between November 12 and 16, with the nuptials on November 13. The destination is likely to be Lake Como in Italy, but the actors remain studiously tight-lipped about their plans. Reports also claim that the couple intends to invite their close friends followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai. A strict ‘no phones’ rule to the guests will be applied too.

Singh, who is likely to promote his action thriller Simmba in Dubai in December with a press junket, has his plate full on the career front. Padukone, after the success of Padmaavat, has signed on a role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal with director Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame.

Italy seems to be a popular destination among Bollywood sweethearts. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made news when they chose to have a dreamy wedding in Italy in December 2017.

