As cyclone Amphan ravaged parts of West Bengal and Odisha, several Bollywood celebrities prayed for the safety of the ones witnessing the damage.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to express concern over the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm and to condole the demise of the deceased.

“Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives,” tweeted Khurrana.

Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ co-star Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures of the damage and said that she is praying for the safety of everyone.

“The Cyclone Amphan images are disturbing & terrifying... saddened to see the damage. Praying for everyone’s safety & well being,” she tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan,” tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed grief over the devastation and said that the difficult times will surely pass soon.

“It’s heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal,” Ranaut’s team tweeted on her behalf.