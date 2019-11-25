Kapil Sharma-1574665484403
Comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma will return to Dubai in 2020 for a live show on January 24 at Coca-Cola Arena.

“Having performed in Dubai earlier, I know what a great experience it is to go live here. The audience here is very responsive and have a great sense of humour so it’s fun engaging with them. For many Indians, UAE is their home away from home, and it’s my pleasure to bring a bit of home-like feel to them with my show, which I hope they will enjoy as much as I love performing it,” Sharma said in a statement.

Sharma is hugely popular and his shows including ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ have made him a household name. He has also featured in Bollywood movies including ‘Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon’, ‘Firangi’ and ‘Son of Manjeet Singh’.

Tickets, starting at Dh150, are available online. 

