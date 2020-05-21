Chef Vikas Khanna has prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga’ after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.
This, because Khanna is impressed with Sood’s charity work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet that read: “Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero.”
Sood was overjoyed and called Khanna the “world’s best chef”.
He wrote: “Bhaiiiiii [brother]. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire, n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF my hometown MOGA will be proud today [sic].”
Meanwhile, a resident of Telangana stuck elsewhere requested Sood to help him reach home. But the actor informed him that Telangana is not allowing people to enter from other states.
“Telangana is not accepting people brother. Still trying my best to seek permissions. Hoping for the best,” tweeted the actor.