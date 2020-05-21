Vikas Khanna Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Chef Vikas Khanna has prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga’ after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.

This, because Khanna is impressed with Sood’s charity work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet that read: “Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero.”

Sood was overjoyed and called Khanna the “world’s best chef”.

Sonu Sood Image Credit: IANS

He wrote: “Bhaiiiiii [brother]. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire, n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF my hometown MOGA will be proud today [sic].”

