1 of 14
In this May 20, 1977 file photo, Roger Moore, alias British secret agent James Bond, is accompanied by co-star Barbara Bach as they arrive for the screening of "The Spy Who Loved Me" at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
In this May 13, 1979 file photo actress Joan Collins in Cannes to present The Bitch a Brent Walker film for the 32nd International Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 14
In this May 25, 1976 file photo actors Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro pose together before the presentation of their motion picture "Taxi Driver," at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 14
In this May 2, 1955 file photo film star Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, producer Mike Todd are surrounded by photographers at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 14
In this May 20, 1977 file photo Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose documentary film "Pumping Iron" is to be presented at the Cannes Film Festival, is showing off his body for an appreciative beach audience in Cannes, France.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 14
In this May 15, 1972 file photo Master of suspense film director Alfred Hitchcock pedals his bicycle to the Cannes international film festival in Cannes, France.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 14
In this May 19, 1979 file photo actor Richard Gere arrives to promote Terrence Malick's "Day of Heaven" at the Cannes International Film Festival.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 14
In this May 13, 1965 file photo film festival jury members Andre Maurois, Olivia de Havilland and Rex Harrison pose on the roof of the festival hall at Cannes, France.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 14
In this May 13, 1961 file photo Sidney Poitier, centre, appears at the Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, for the showing of his film "A Raisin in the Sun,". At right is actress Jean Seberg.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
In this April 25, 1956 file photo actress Kim Novak is hustled through the crowd of media to attend an evening performance, during the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
In this May 15, 1974 file photo actor Jack Nicholson and producer Gerald Ayres pose together during the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, where they present the American entry "The Last Detail."
Image Credit: AP
12 of 14
In this May 19, 1969 file photo actress and singer Jane Birkin, seated, and American actor Michael Dunn, pose on the beach at Cannes, France, where they are attending the Cannes Film Festival. The two actors play the leading roles in Bob Zaguri's French entry, "Trop Petit, Mon Ami."
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
In this May 5, 1971 file photo musician John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono walk on the Croisette in Cannes. They are presenting their films "Apothesis" and " The Fly" at the 25th Cannes International Film Festival.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 14
In this May 9, 1966 file photo actor Michael Caine poses with a group of girls after his press conference on the roof of the Film Festival Palace during the Cannes Film Festival in France. He is promoting his movie Alfie which went on the win the Special Jury Prize.
Image Credit: AP