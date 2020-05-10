1 of 10
This Ramadan Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem are in Mumbai amid the countrywide lockdown, while thier parents are in Delhi. The actress feels that Ramadan is a time for reflection and self –improvement. Both brother and sister are practicing abstinence and keeping everyone in their prayers.
Former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan, took to social media as she observed her ‘first roza’ . She posted a series of photos wearing a yellow attire and alongside the photo, Hina wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis…”
The 'Jai Ho' actress Sana Khan is also fasting with her family. She believed this is a month for introspection and gratitude. She posted on insta: May you recieve what you’ve been praying for ♥️ May Allah give you the best always 🌙 Ps: I knw I look sleepy n swollen 🥰 I love bhakhur 👌 .
Gauahar Khan: This former Bigg Boss winner not only fasts during the month of Ramadan, she also practices teachings of Islam.
The father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid and real estate mogul Mohammed Hadid is a practicing Muslim and fasts during Ramadan. A proud Palestinian by origin, he often shares throwback pictures of his Middles Eastern background on social media. He has instilled in his children a sound understanding of their heritage.
The 22-year-old Somalia-American hijabi model has been a role model for millions of Muslim women since 2016 when she donned a traditional Islamic dress during a US beauty pageant. She regularly fasts during Ramadan and is vocal about her faith on social media.
DJ Khaled, the American-Palestinian music producer and superstar, is a proud Muslim and turns to his faith to remain grounded despite his success, hectic life and schedule. He regularly fasts during Ramadan and holds on fast to his belief. At times, he does get dehydrated because of his hectic schedule and at times has to break his fast but in general follows his faith strictly. Khaled has shared Ramadan greetings on social media, sometimes with his sons.
Zayn Malik The former One Direction singer of of Pakistani and British heritage and on-again boyfriend of supermodel Gigi Hadid regularly shares Ramadan Mubarak messages with his followers at the start of the Holy Month. Raised by Muslim parents in West Yorkshire – Malik has previously expressed his pride in growing up surrounded by Islamic traditions.
Mo Salah The world-class football player of Egyptian nationality is a devout Muslim and observes fasts during Ramadan. Despite his hectic match schedules, he maintains his religious practices and fasts as and when required of him.
The Egyptian-American comedian drew the inspiration for his Golden Globe award-winning series Ramy from his own experience with the Holy Month of Ramadan. The show follows the life of a young man navigating his life as a modern practicing Muslim in New Jersey.
