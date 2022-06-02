Ahead of today’s press conference, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan landed in Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards taking place on June 3 and 4 at the Etihad Arena.
Wearing a mask, with his trusted bodyguard Shera by his side, Khan arrived on Yas Island with his swagger in check. The actor will be co-hosting the IIFA Awards night on June 4, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul.
The other co-hosts also landed in Abu Dhabi, with Deshmukh accompanied by his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh and their two sons.
Paul was also spotted entering the Yas Island hotel, where the stars are staying for the duration.
Other celebrities who landed in the UAE ahead of the big weekend included performer Tiger Shroff, who stopped for a selfie with fans, along with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi.
Panday kept her airport look simple with an oversized jacket, denim shorts and glasses.
Ali Khan was pretty in pink, choosing comfort over style, dressed in a sports vest and track pants.
Fatehi, meanwhile, wore a floral dress and stopped to autograph a mural set up at the venue for the occasion.
Earlier, Gulf News had reported that filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder had also landed in Abu Dhabi. She will be co-hosting the IIFA Rocks musical night on June 3, along with Aparshakti Khurana. Several images of them have appeared online, hard at rehearsal before the main event.
The best of Bollywood is heading to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards weekend on Yas Island, with a bevy of star names announced ahead of the June 3-4 events to be held at the Etihad Arena, including power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Shahid Kapoor.
The tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package.