The best of Bollywood is heading to Abu Dhabi for the International Indian Film Academy or the IIFA Awards weekend on Yas Island, with a bevy of star names announced ahead of the June 3-4 events to be held at the Etihad Arena. Here’s a look at the galaxy of stars who are headed to the UAE capital for a weekend of music, entertainment and fun.
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul: It promises to be a triple treat with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul co-hosting the IIFA Awards on June 4 at the Etihad Arena. Khan will also mark his 20-year association with IIFA at this edition. Could we see a surprise in store, we wonder...
Abhishek Bachchan: The latest celebrity announced who will be performing at IIFA Abu Dhabi is Abhishek Bachchan, who has had a successful year two years with films such as ‘Dasvi’, ‘Bob Biswas’ and the IIFA-nominated ‘Ludo’ to his credit. “IIFA is like family to me and it feels good to come back and perform. After being disconnected physically for more than two years, celebrations help us unite. I am excited for this reunion of the industry to be happening as the world gets together again. And I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally,” Bachchan said in a statement on May 31.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Fresh from the Cannes Film Festival where she stunned fans, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be joining her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. The actress has had a long association with IIFA; she was named Best Actor at the inaugural IIFA Awards held at the Millennium Dome, London, in 2000. In 2005, a tulip was named ‘Aishwarya’ during the IIFA weekend in Amsterdam. She was also part of the IIFA celebrations in 2006, which was the first time the event was held in the UAE. Also, who can forget the memorable IIFA moment when Abhishek, performing to a medley of his songs, jumped into the audience where his wife was seated, prompting her into an impromptu jig. Could we have a repeat this year?
Shahid Kapoor: Hot on the heels of his movie ‘Jersey’ and his European road trip with his brother Ishaan Khattar and Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor will head to Abu Dhabi to perform at the IIFA Awards on June 4. Ahead of his performance in Abu Dhabi, Kapoor spoke about his association with IIFA. “IIFA has always been close to my heart and this year I am excited to recreate and make new memories at the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena,” he said in a statement.
Tiger Shroff: Flying high after ‘Heropanti 2’ earned him accolades, Tiger Shroff is sure to show off his signature moves on the IIFA stage at the Etihad Arena. We can hope to see him groove to the tracks of his latest films, along with songs from hits such as ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘War’ and ‘Baaghi 3’.
Ananya Panday: After winning the IIFA Award as Star Debut of the Year – Female last year for ‘Student of the Year 2’, Ananya Panday will return to the IIFA stage as one of the key performers this year. Could we see her shake a leg with her ‘Student…’ co-star Tiger Shroff? We can certainly hope there’s a collab.
Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan, known for movies such as ‘Atrangi Re’, said: “IIFA is a genuinely inspirational global platform that has always set the way for placing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage, honouring and recognising the brilliance inside our industry with its annual ceremony at an international destination and has continued to do so with tenacity. I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay. Can’t wait to connect with the IIFA fans and enthusiasts from across the world.”
Kartik Aaryan: Kartik Aaryan, who is on a career high with the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, also spoke about his excitement about performing at the IIFA Awards. “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” Aaryan said in a statement.
Nora Fatehi: The young Moroccan-Canadian star recently shared a video of herself excited to get her groove on for the IIFA Awards. The actress, known for her dancing prowess, also spoke about performing on the IIFA stage for the first time. “I am really excited as it is not only my first time at the IIFA but also because it is a one-of-a-kind performance for everyone. It has all elements of entertainment and a huge surprise as well! As an artist, I’m really glad to be a part of the 22nd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, which is bringing Indian cinema and culture to a global platform, as it resonates with my idea of elevating and promoting cross-cultural diversities across the globe,” she said in a statement.
Divya Khosla Kumar: A singer, an actress and a filmmaker, Divya Khosla Kumar is a multi-talented star who last appeared on screen in the John Abraham-led ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. The actress spoke about coming to Abu Dhabi, saying: “IIFA represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores.”
Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana: The best of music and fashion will be presented on the Etihad Arena stage on June 3, with hosts Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana leading the charge.
Singers galore: The celebrated director and choreographer and actor Khurana will be joined on stage in a night of melodies with performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur.
Other stars to see: Of the celebrity names who will be attending the IIFA weekend, which includes IIFA Rocks and the main awards, will be veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, Lara Dutta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nargis Fakri, Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, award-winning music composer AR Rahman and film producer Boney Kapoor.
Tickets: The tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package.
