The party vibe has begun as Bollywood stars have started arriving in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, which will be held on June 3 and 4 at Etihad Arena.
Famed director and choreographer Farah Khan and actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will be hosting IIFA Rocks on the first night of the festivities, have landed in the city. The official IIFA Instagram page shared a picture of the duo dressed in their cosy and colourful best, ready to take on their duties in just a few days.
Khan also took to her Instagram stories to give fans a tour of her snazzy hotel room with a view.
Other stars who have arrived in the UAE capital are singers Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur, Zahrah S Khan and Dhvani Bhanushali, who will be performing at IIFA Rocks.
Neha Kakkar, another popular Bollywood singer who’s set to take the stage on June 3, was also seen in city along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.
The official IIFA account also shared images of dancers’ rehearsals in full swing, with Bollywood choreographer Sanjay Shetty overseeing the preparations.
The main man, Salman Khan, will also head to the city for his hosting duties on June 4 along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul.
Other Bollywood celebrities who will be attending the event are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi among others.
Tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae for travel packages.