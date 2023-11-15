Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor will be in Dubai this weekend to promote his upcoming film ‘Animal’ and has planned a series of fan interactions in the city on November 17 and 18.

Kapoor, who was last seen in the romantic drama ‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor, will be accompanied by his co-star from ‘Animal’ Bobby Deol, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar from T-series.

Apart from interacting with the local press on November 17, Kapoor will be at the Burj Khalifa to witness the project of his upcoming movie’s teaser on the glittering sky-scraper. The projection will take place around 8pm, but it’s prudent to get there early to book a standing spot.

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal', out in UAE cinemas on December 1

Actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Dulquer Salmaan have chosen a similar route to promote their films in the past. Khan is legendary for unleashing a fan frenzy during events and Kapoor is likely to trigger a similar scenario where devoted fans queue up to see the actor in the flesh.

The Burj Khalifa projection isn’t their only agenda. A day after their Burj Khalifa teaser reveal in Dubai, the actors will head to the Global Village at 5.30pm.

Directed, co-written, and edited by Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame, ‘Animal’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Kapoor’s on-screen wife and actor Anil Kapoor as his on-screen dad. Director Vanga is one of Indian cinema's most polarising directors. His blockbuster 'Kabir Singh', which spawned several re-makes, was blasted for its misogynistic and toxic undertones. But Vanga has never seemed fazed by the criticisms.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor play husband and wife in 'Animal', out in UAE cinemas on December 1

‘Animal’ will release in the UAE cinemas on December 1.

Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars and has spearheaded blockbusters including 'Brahmastra'. In an earlier interview with Gulf News, the actor spoke about how each film matters a lot to an actor.

"In an actor’s life, every movie is like your first one. Yes, my last film was a hit, but that feeling of relief lasts only till your next film. By the time, your next one is about to release you are likely to feel stressed. We are a part of an industry where you must constantly prove yourself every Friday (traditionally films release in India and globally around this date)," said Kapoor.

Even established icons like Khan isn't spared, added Kapoor during that interview.

"Before ‘Pathaan’ released, people were questioning Shah Rukh Khan, so who am I really to be off the hook? You have to work very hard; you have to constantly re-invent yourself, and you need to have something to say through your movies. Gone are the days when audiences will blindly come to watch your film. You need to sell the film, give them a hook to propel them towards theatres. In the last two or three years, it’s become harder for audiences to come to the theatres and watch movies. It’s an everyday struggle. Just because you are a star, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee success towards any film," added Kapoor.