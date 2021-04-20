Image Credit: Instagram/Saraalikhan

Bollywood stars got a stern rap on their knuckles on April 20 for posting decadent pictures of their beach holidays on exotic islands as their own country is being crippled by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity talent manager Rohini Iyer, who handles the accounts of prominent Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao, posted a scathing note telling off stars for being such ‘insensitive idiots’. Her acidic post, lauded by the majority for its perfect timing, was in all capital letters to denote her fury at their collective tone-deaf attitudes.

Rohini Iyer' note Image Credit: Instagram/ShobhaaDe

“For all of you vacationing in Maldives and Goa and exotic locales, remember it’s a holiday for you. It’s a [expletive] pandemic all over. So don’t be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You are not only coming across as brainless, but also completely blind and tone dead,” posted Iyer on her Instagram Story.

Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/ShraddhaKapoor

Iyer also cautioned them not to view the pandemic as a time to boost their social media following.

Recently, a galaxy of prominent actors across all ages and body types have been posting pictures of their bikini-perfect bodies. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have been proudly flaunting their gleaming sun-kissed bodies for their fans.

Image Credit: Insta/shraddhakapoor

“This is the time to step up and help or if you can’t do anything, then shut up and stay home! Or Stay quiet in your holiday home … Masked up. No photos. This is not Fashion Week …,” wrote Iyer.

Her post was immediately lauded and shared by author and celebrity columnist Shobhaa De. She re-posted Iyer’s message, adding that she endorsed Iyer’s thoughts and felt that the celebrities were being vulgar while posting pictures of their rich and fabulous lifestyles.

“Hello!!! Listen up! Loved this post passionately articulated by Rohini Iyer … It’s the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour … Keep it private,” said De, tagging Iyer.

Ever since the pandemic hit the globe, a galaxy of Bollywood stars — whose filming and brand endorsements have come to a grinding halt — have been scampering to beaches of Maldives and Goa. They have also studiously chronicled their vacation diaries for their fans.