Washington: Grammy-winning pop sensation Taylor Swift is riding high on the wave of success as her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' debuted with a staggering 2.61 million units sold, marking a historic milestone in her career.

The album's unprecedented success surpasses the record set by Adele's '25' in 2015, solidifying Swift's position as one of the most influential artists in the music industry, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Swift expressed her gratitude, saying, "My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album."

Billboard confirmed that 'The Tortured Poets Department' soared to the top spot, becoming Swift's 14th chart-topping album, a feat that ties her with Jay-Z for the most No.1s among solo artists in history.

Released on April 19, 'The Tortured Poets Department' quickly became the top-selling album of 2024, with vinyl sales accounting for a significant portion of its success, totalling 859,000 units, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift's album outsold the competition by a wide margin, with traditional album sales reaching 1.9 million units, leaving behind Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' at 228,000 units.

Acknowledging her fans' unwavering support, Swift expressed her overwhelming emotions, stating, "Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life."

The singer-songwriter, known for her electrifying performances, is set to kick off her Eras Tour next month, with the anticipation palpable as she eagerly awaits her return to the stage in Paris on May 9.

'The Tortured Poets Department' continues to break records on streaming platforms, with Spotify declaring it as the most-streamed album in a single week, achieving the remarkable milestone of 1 billion streams just five days after its release.

On its debut day, the album made history on Spotify by surpassing 300 million streams, a testament to Swift's enduring popularity as the most-streamed artist in a single day, a record previously held by her album '1989 (Taylor's Version).'