Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe Into the Shadows Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, who was in Dubai earlier this month with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for some fun in the sun, is back at work and ready to start shooting for the third season of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’.

The critically acclaimed show will see the Bollywood star return to the hit Amazon Prime Video series, along with actor Amit Sadh. Both actors took to social media to post an image of the team while making the announcement.

“The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows #BreatheOnPrime #NowFilming,” posted Bachchan, will Sadh added: “Gearing up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows with the squad! The thrill is only set to go up a notch.”

While Sadh has been a part of all three seasons, Bachchan joined in season 2, stepping in for R Madhavan who played the antagonist in the first who goes on a killing spree to get his son further up on the organ transplant list.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ saw Bachchan play a psychiatrist whose daughter Siya goes missing only for a final twist in the end [spoiler] that reveals him as the kidnapper. Actress Nithya Menen plays his wife and is also returning to the show, as is actress Sayami Kher.

Amit Sadh in Breathe Image Credit: Amazon Prime

The thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

Bachchan, who celebrated 20 years in the Bollywood industry last year, began his career with JP Dutta’s ‘Refugee.’ Since then he has acted in several hit films including ‘Dhoom,’ ‘Dostana,’ ‘Delhi-6,’ ‘Guru,’ and ‘Yuva.’