For the first time in her career, Kapoor will play a double role in ‘Chaalbaaz in London’

Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/shraddhakapoor/

Raise your hand if you thought Sridevi’s iconic comedy ‘Chaalbaaz’ (1989) is the best stress-buster laughter riot of all times.

The late actress made twinning look incredibly cool as she played disparate twins Anju (the docile one) and Manju (the sassy and spunky one), separated at birth and reuniting years later in a bizarre turn of events.

It was Sridevi’s show all the way as she gave us a masterclass in comedy and drama in one stroke. The blockbuster also starred Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher in crucial roles.

Sridevi in Chaalbaaz Image Credit: GN Archives

Now, actress Shraddha Kapoor will attempt to re-create the same movie magic as she begins shoot in the UK for its modern update ‘Chaalbaaz in London’. It’s the

‘Saaho’ star’s first attempt at playing a double role in her career and director Pankaj Parashar who made the 1989 classic will helm the new version. But it’s unclear if the new film will be a remake or not or whether it will have a different story and plot twists.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-series fame, Ahmed Khan of ‘Baaghi 3’ and Shaira Khan’s Paper Doll Entertainment, ‘Chaalbaaz in London’ will be shot extensively in the British capital.

In a statement, Kapoor said: “I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for ‘Chaalbaaz in London’. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there’s a huge responsibility on me, I’m happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey.”

The makers are still in the process of finalising the male leads and other supporting actors.

Director Parashar has full faith in Kapoor, whose credits include ‘Aashiqui 2’.

“Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like ‘Chaalbaaz in London’. I also want to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar and Mr. Ahmed Khan for trusting in my vision and idea. I can’t wait to begin work on this project,” said director Parashar in an earlier interview.

Producer Kumar is equally excited about his new venture. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he described his new project as a film filled with quirkiness.