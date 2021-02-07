1 of 10
Bollywood has united in solidarity for the people of Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off and resulted flooding in the Chamoli district with scores feared dead.
Praying for everyone’s safety, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter to voice her concerns for the people of the Indian state. “Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there.”
Bollywood actor and activist Sonu Sood kept it simple, writing in Hindi that everyone stands in solidarity in Uttarakhand.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety."
Bollywood and South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed grief, posting: "My heart goes out to all the people affected by the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand."
Bollywood film producer Ronnie Screwvala called the disaster a result of global warming. “Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these ‘natural disasters’ anymore !!”
Lyricist Prasoon Joshi tweeted: “Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered. Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams.” Joshi’s tweet was retweeted by Kangana Ranaut, without adding any words of her own.
TV and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary used his starry status to share helpline numbers on his Twitter timeline, while adding: “Global warming and its high time we understand!! Distressing to see what has happened to #Uttarakhand ! Heartfelt prayers and wishes for the people who suffered.”
Actress Richa Chadha also retweeted someone who spoke about deforestation leading up to a disaster. “This is the area where local women led the Chipko movement. Fears of this happening one day by mindlessly cutting trees for developmental projects, were voiced even then,” the tweet read.
Actress-producer Dia Mirza also weighed in saying: “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has led to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli.” She further added: “What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent, unsuspecting people get hurt.”
