If it’s comfort food you’re after, you can’t go wrong with a bowl of hearty pasta. And Shah Rukh Khan isn’t any different.

The Bollywood actor, who is currently filming for Rajkummar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in London, has had a series of his pictures go viral on social media, with the latest being a photo with two chefs from the popular Italian eatery Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

If the name sounds familiar then its because the award-winning chain also has an outlet in Dubai.

While it remains unclear what Khan ordered from the menu this time around, it appears one of the two chefs posing in the picture knows a thing or two about cooking for the actor.

Sous Chef Hassan Sheikh, who also runs his own YouTube cooking channel, posted a video in 2020 featuring Khan in the kitchen with him as they whipped up the actor’s favourite pasta. With Dubai serving as the geotag to the video, Chef Sheikh goes on to share a recipe of Khan’s favourite Tomato Fusilli with Mozzarella and Basil oil, with ‘the secret ingredient being love’.

Whether or not Khan chose to dine at Il Borro for Chef Sheikh’s culinary mastery remains unclear, but going by the photo where the restaurant staff members were beaming from ear to ear as they posed with the actor — looking dapper in a jacket, white t-shirt and sunglasses — the meal appeared to be a hit.

The image, shared on social media, soon went viral with fans of Khan inundating the restaurant’s social media accounts with more images of his time spent there.

Earlier this week, another image of Khan from London went viral online which showed off his look from ‘Dunki’, which ultimately prompted his biggest fanclub SRK Universe to issue an appeal to refrain from sharing pictures of the actor on social media and inadvertently sharing spoilers in the process.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the returning of Khan on screen, who last appeared in 2018 film ‘Zero’. His first big release is slated to be ‘Pathaan’, which is releasing on January 25 next year.

Aside from this, the actor also has Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, while he’s currently shooting for the Hirani project with co-star Taapsee Pannu. Khan is also expected to make a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’, the spy thriller led by Salman Khan, while there is also talk that he may also feature in an action-sequence in ‘Brahmastra’ that releases on September 9 and is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.