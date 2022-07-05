1 of 14
Bollywood these days is all about unconventional stories – so why should star sets be any different? With big names such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prabhas deciding to pair up on screen, we are looking at some cool and unusual line-ups.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly star alongside South Indian superstar Prabhas in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial film ‘Spirit’. While things haven’t been confirmed, rumours suggest she’ll be playing a character with grey shades.
Nayanthara, another South Indian star, is having a good year. First, she got married. Next, she’s got a project lined up which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The project’s name: ‘Jawan’ by Atlee.
Finally it’s time to see the star kids in action. Will Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie‘The Archies’ make the cut? It’s got all the cool players - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda – but will fans’ expectations be met?.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Amsterdam leg of their ‘Bawaal’ shoot. Now, they are headed to Poland for the next set.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Doctor G’. As the name suggests, this tale will be set in the healthcare sector where the two actors will play doctors. Anubhuti Kashyap ( Anurag Kashyap’s sister) is directing the movie, slated for June 17.
Taapsee Pannu is known as a powerful actor – and so her next one, ‘Dunki’, is bound to be interesting, especially since her co-star is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’. Both actors are known for their model looks, stellar acting and an ability to get into the skin of a character, so we don’t know how this two weren’t pushed together before now. Oh, well better late than never. The movie, touted as India's first aerial action franchise, debuts on January 26, 2023.
Newly married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are known to have incredible chemistry with their co-stars, but it is yet to be seen whether the real life partners will share the same chemistry on the big screen. The real test is their upcoming fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Badhaai Do’. Another coupling that promises good acting is ‘Badhaai Do’, slated for release on February 4. In it, Rao will play a cop while Pednekar takes on the mantle of a teacher.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in ‘Adipurush’. The movie is based on the Indian epic ‘Ramayana’ , and these two will take on the iconic roles of Lord Rama and his wife, Sita. Sunny Singh has been cast as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Phone Bhoot’. Horror comedies are rare but done well, they can be quite a treat. (The last one we liked was ‘Stree’, featuring Rajkummar Rao and playing now on Netflix.) ‘Phone Bhoot’, dirercted by Gurmmeet Singh, is all set for a July release.
‘Student of the Year 2’ actress Ananya Panday will light up the screen with Vijay Devarakonda in ‘Liger’, which will be the South Indian superstar’s Bollywood debut. American professional boxer Mike Tyson will also have a role in the action movie.
Priyamani will make her Bollywood debut in the sports drama Maidaan, which also stars Ajay Devgn. Bollywood has produced a number of excellent sports dramas in recent years, and it will be interesting to see this new couple onscreen.
