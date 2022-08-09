1 of 9
News has just trickled in that South Indian superstar Nayanthara's wedding documentary will be out soon on Netflix and her army of fans just can't keep calm.
Image Credit: Insta/
Earlier this morning, the streaming giant gave us a sneak peek into what lies ahead. In the trailer, we saw the bride and the groom gush about their partners. Vignesh described his bride as a beautiful person, inside out.
Image Credit: Insta/
If you go back in time to June, Nayanthara made for a regal bride in a handcrafted classic vermillion red saree designed by JADE’s Monica Shah for her big day.
Image Credit: Insta/ wikkiofficial
The groom was equally on-point with his fashion. Shivan's wedding attire also had a traditional feel to it. The director chose an ivory and gold veshti, silk shirt, and south indian mundu, all handcrafted by the master artisans of JADE atelier. He paired it with a 'Ek Taar' embroidery shawl. Taking to his social media, he expressed his happiness for reaching this momentous moment in his life. He thanked his parents and all the forces that helped him get here.
Image Credit: Insta/wikkiofficial
Shivan, the doting groom, also posted a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding.
Image Credit: Insta/
Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck as guests who gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.
Image Credit: Insta/ nayantharaaa
The documentary will also chronicle Shah Rukh Khan's arrival into the venue. Khan had just recovered from COVID-19 when he attended his 'Jawaan' co-star's wedding . Right after the ceremony in June, Khan’s manager dropped a few pictures in which Shah Rukh is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses.
Image Credit: Insta/ poojadadlani02
Filmmaker Atlee also shared a picture with Khan and his manager. Other stars who attended the big do were talents like Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam.
Image Credit: Insta/poojadadlani02
'Taanakkaran' actor Vikram Prabhu came along with his wife to be a part of Nayanthara's big day. Security at the venue was tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel. Here's wishing the couple, happiness and years of togetherness. It will be interesting to see how they sculpt the documentary.
Image Credit: Insta/