There’s a new wave of COVID-19 lashing India, and this time celebrities have been quick to fall ill. The latest stars to fall prey to coronavirus are Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The COVID-19 wave affected Bollywood heavily in the past, leading to the closure of movie sets and extended quarantines for cast and crew. Above: Katrina Kaif(left) with her husband actor Vicky Kaushal (right).
Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for COVID-19, Indian media reported on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood actor a speedy ‘recovery’through her official Twitter account. “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!” Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.
This news came just a day after actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for the virus, and had to cancel his Abu Dhabi trip for the much-anticipated IIFA Awards performance. Actor Kartik Aaryan was just about enjoying plaudits for his role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ when he contracted COVID. He announced his second-time infection by tweeting: “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya”, which translates to, “Everything is so positive, even COVID couldn’t resist me.”
Katrina Kaif has also tested positive, according to a report by the Times of India. Reports suggest that the star was to join husband, Vicky Kaushal, in Abu Dhabi in time for the IIFA Awards but Kaushal appeared sans Kaif. Kaushal won the Best Actor award at Saturday’s event for ‘Sardar Udham’. According to news reports, Kaif was also scheduled to start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi before she tested positive. This is the second time that the star contracted the virus.
When Indian director Karan Johar had a birthday party on May 25 in Mumbai, it had a star-studded guest list including Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. Ten days on, media reports alleged that about 50 attendees had tested positive. There was a new report days later, however, refuting the charges.
Acton star Akshay Kumar was ready to travel to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time when he found himself grounded because of COVID.
