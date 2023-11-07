Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her transformation photos after shedding her belly fat in just two weeks.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara shared a collage of herself wherein in one picture she is seen sitting on the gym floor and holding on to her belly fat. She is posing for the camera with a sad face.

The other two featured her flaunting her toned abs and back shelling major fitness goals.The picture is from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's recent pre-Diwali bash.

The 'Kedarnath' fame actress wrote: "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image- but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye Holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt". "Fitness is a journey... So just keep going," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara next has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', 'Metro...In Dino', and 'Murder Mubarak'.

The ‘Atrangi Re’, recently also clarified that she is not dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who is currently busy with the ongoing World Cup.

Sara is set to appear on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its season 8 along with actress Ananya Panday. Sara issued a clarification during the course of the episode as per the latest promo of the show. The promo 'the show host Karan Johar telling Sara: “There were alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill.” To which she quipped: “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka saara duniya galat Sara ke peecche pada hai.”

The actress was referring to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of the most centuries in One Day International was recently equalled by Virat Kohli who has been in terrific form during this World Cup.