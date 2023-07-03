1 of 8
'Barbie' fever has swept Bollywood. The much-anticipated Hollywood film, 'Barbie', has always captured the hearts of top Indian celebrities, who have fully embraced the pink craze. From dresses to accessories and bejeweled shoes, shades of pink have become the go-to fashion statement. Long before this movie was announced, our Bollywood stars displayed their pink power. Scheduled for release in UAE cinemas on July 20th, this glossy film has generated immense excitement. Let's take a closer look at some of Bollywood's leading ladies who have fully embraced their Barbie alter egos.
Image Credit: instagram
2 of 8
Trust Katrina Kaif to bring her A-list fashion game. Here's a look at Kaif donning a blush pink Alex Perry gown with a pleated over-the-shoulder sleeve, exuding timeless grace.
Image Credit: Insta/ katrinakaif
3 of 8
Embodying her Barbie alter ego, Ananya Panday chose a pink bodycon dress to drive home her point. She completed her look with pink nails and complementary makeup, truly embracing the Barbie aesthetic.
Image Credit: insta/ananyapanday
4 of 8
Making a bold statement, actress Kriti Sanon turned heads in a pink dress. The body-hugging, one-shoulder ensemble featured ruffles was on-point. She paired the look with light pink heels.
Image Credit: insta/ kritisanon
5 of 8
Janhvi Kapoor made a grand entrance in a pink sequined halter dress at an event, proving that she's a great clothes horse.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
6 of 8
Sara Ali Khan rocked a one-shouldered Jacquemus creation with stripes to full effect.
Image Credit: insta/saraalikhan95
7 of 8
Alia Bhatt stunned in a blush pink dress with a corset-style bodice and a flowing, semi-sheer pink chiffon trail.
Image Credit: insta/aliaabhatt
8 of 8
Kiara Advani stole the spotlight with her Fuschia jumpsuit designed by Manish Malhotra and paired her look with shimmery boots.
Image Credit: insta/ kiaraaliaadvani