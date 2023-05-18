1 of 10
The second day of Cannes continued to impress as stars from around the globe wore their fashioin best. Here is a look at all the drama on the sartorial front.
Image Credit: insta/ Sara Ali Khan
2 of 10
First up Blackpink's Rose marked her debut at the Cannes wearing a gorgeous open-backed black dress with new hairstyle. She is in the event as an ambassador for Saint Laurent and looked stunning wearing one.
Image Credit: insta/roses_are_rosie
3 of 10
Filipino beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach made her red carpet debut wearing a custom metallic scarlet red evening gown made by Filipino designer Mark Bumgarner at the premiere of "Monster."
Image Credit: insta/markbumgarner
4 of 10
Viola Davis brought Hollywood glamour by wearing a dramatic feathered coat and elegant white gown by Valentino Haute Couture on at the ‘Monster’ premiere.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Sara Ali Khan made her second appearance at the festival leaving no stone turned to wow her fans with her sartorial choices. The ‘Kedarnath’ star draped a white saree with black borders like a gown, teaming it up with a halter-neck black-and-white blouse. Sara revived the retro look with winged eyeliner and a bouffant bun. She amped up the glamour quotient with a matching neckpiece. The fusion attire was styled by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While hitting the Cannes red carpet, Sara spoke to shutterbugs where she proudly represented Indian culture. She said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."
Image Credit: insta/saraalikhan95
6 of 10
Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur shared glimpses of her debut look from the Cannes. The 'Super 30' actor sported a blingy black jacket over a black corset. She accentuated her glamour with the laced black pants and bright eye makeup and danglers. Thakur's extravagant ensemble was designed by delhi based designer Dhruv Vohra. Mrunal captioned the post, Verified I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned.
Image Credit: insta/mrunalthakur
7 of 10
French actress Adele Exarchopoulos poses for photographers wearing a Fendi.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
British-Thai actress Araya Hargate arrives for the screening of the film "Kaibutsu" (Monster ) wearing Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Chinese actress Yanyan Zhang arrives for the screening of the film "Le Retour" (Homecoming).
Image Credit:
10 of 10
Portugese beauty and model Sara Sampaio looked bright in a orange chiffon gown wearing Pomellato jewelry at the star-studded Monster premiere.
Image Credit: AFP