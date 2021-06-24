Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has teased a possible new instalment in his hit superhero franchise ‘Krrish’.
The star posted a video on social media in celebration of the first standalone movie releasing 15 years ago on June 23, 2006.
“The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,” Roshan captioned the post.
‘Krrish’ was a sequel to the 2003 sci-fi movie ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’, which Roshan also starred in. The sequel saw the actor harness his super powers to take forward the story of ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’. It was followed up by ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Roshan’s father, acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, directed all the movies in the series and earlier reports claimed he would return to helm the fourth instalment.
In November 2016, Rakesh announced that a fourth instalment would see his son Hrithik reprise his role as the masked hero.
“When my wife showed me a tweet with Bappa’s picture as Krrish, it reaffirmed my belief that ‘Krrish’ is the original superhero we have. It boosted my confidence and inspired me to make the fourth instalment,” Rakesh said in a statement at the time.
Then, on Hrithik’s birthday in 2018, Rakesh said that the movie would release in Christmas 2020. Will the newest hint lead to the successful completion of the movie? We’ll just have to see.