Bollywood actress and model Sherlyn Chopra is the latest person to accuse director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.
A few days earlier, late actress Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma levelled similar charges in a BBC documentary ‘Death of Bollywood’, saying that Sajid had harassed Jiah as she looked for work with him.
Chopra took to Twitter on January 19 to recount the incident that allegedly took place in 2005.
“When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his [private part] out of his pants and had asked me to feel it,” part of her tweet read.
In 2018, actress Saloni Chopra had also accused Sajid of sexual harassment, which led him to step down as director of ‘Housefull 4’. Apart from Chopra, actresses Rachel White, Simran Suri and journalist Karishma Upadhyay have also accused Sajid of inappropriate behaviour.
Chopra added that she had proof to substantiate her claims of Sajid being a sexual predator.
“It’s not an accusation but the disclosure of a fact. Our phone records of the past may be checked regarding the same,” said Chopra. She also spoke about how emotionally broken she was after her father’s death and how the incident with Sajid had scarred her.
Sajid, the brother of choreographer-director Farah Khan, was in 2018 suspended from the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association for a year after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse.