Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Sunday apologised for remarks made in a recent interview where he claimed that he would play the demon king Raavan in a ‘humane’ manner in his forthcoming epic ‘Adipurush’.
The National Award-winning actor spoke about how playing a grey character like Raavan was less restricting and how he would aim to justify the demon king’s actions.
“I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. ‘Adipurush’ is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” said Khan in a statement.
Khan, 50, was also at the receiving end of many hate messages and trolls.
‘Adipurush’ is directed by Om Raut of ‘Tanhaji’ fame.
It’s not unusual for Bollywood talents to be chastised for their projects. There were several calls to boycott director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmaavat’ when some groups felt the storyline insulted a Rajput queen.