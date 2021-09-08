Production house Pen Movies has said their films ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Attack’ will release in cinemas. Image Credit: Supplied

Even as Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivii’ struggles to secure a release for its Hindi language version of the film, Pen Movies has separately issued a statement saying that two of its biggest movies, namely ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’, will only release in theatres.

“We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Attack’ will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT [over-the-top or web] platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres,” read the statement by Pen Studios.

The statement by the production house comes at a volatile time in Bollywood with the pandemic forcing several studios to release their films on streaming platforms, even as multiplexes struggle to stay afloat due to lack of business. There has been talk in recent weeks that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which stars Bhatt in the lead, would release on Netflix, along with star’s ‘RRR’, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles.

The other film that was rumoured to release on the small screen was Abraham’s ‘Attack’, which is also co-produced by the Bollywood actor and features Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

While at one end Pen Movies is assuring fans and cinemas that a theatrical experience is around the corner, at the other extreme ‘Thalaivii’ star Ranaut is ready to push her upcoming release into theatres but is claiming she isn’t getting any support from the local authorities. While several Indian states have reopened cinemas across the country, operating at 50 per cent capacity, Maharashtra, which is home to Bollywood and one of the biggest film markets, remains shut to patrons.

After several appeals, Ranaut has been able to secure a release for the Tamil and Telugu versions of ‘Thalaivii’, but is struggling to get the Hindi version out. Joining the actress in her appeal is multiplex PVR Cinemas, which has also appealed to the Maharashtra state government to reopen theatres.