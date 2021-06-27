Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is ecstatic that her ambitious biopic ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finally completed filming.

This project has been particularly challenging for the actors and the makers due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Both Bhatt and director Bhansali contracted the virus in the midst of its shoot, but they lived to tell their triumphant tale.

“We started shooting ‘Gangubai ...’ on the 8th of December 2019 and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lock downs, two cyclones, director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether. But through all that and more, what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience,” wrote Bhatt on her Instagram.

But the actress isn’t bitter about waging those fierce battles since being directed by Bollywood’s most maverick and exacting director was on her bucket list.

“Being directed by sir [Bhansali] has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years. I walk out of this set a diff [different] person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you. There is truly no one like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me. Gangu I love you! You will be missed,” wrote Bhatt. She also gave a huge shout out to her team and crew for sticking with her in this eventful and exhausting journey.

Earlier this year, both Bhatt and Bhansali had tested positive for COVID-19. But recovering from the infection wasn’t their only mountain to climb because the pandemic-induced lockdown meant that their filming being stalled indefinitely.

Bhatt plays the titular character who was a commanding figure from Mumbai’s sex district Kamathipura in the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is expected to release on July 30 this year, but a confirmation from the makers is awaited.