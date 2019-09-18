Mumbai: Bollywood’s hit thriller Raazi won the top prizes at the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (Iifa) 2019 including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt and Best Picture, while actor Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for his evil emperor role in Padmaavat.
The actors were honoured at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai that went past midnight on Wednesday at Dome in Mumbai.
“As my wife [Deepika Padukone] watches me with pride in the front row, it feels great to receive this award,” said Singh in his acceptance speech.
Bhatt, who played the role of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani man as an assignment, thanked all her fans for their unstinting support.
“The fact that you are all sitting here past 2am and watching us being honoured means you all love cinema and that’s why we continue to do what we are doing,” said Bhatt.
Director Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun, which was heavily nominated at this year’s IIFA, took home the best director prize.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Direction: Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)
Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Best Picture: Raazi
Best Playback Singer (male): Arijit Singh
Best Playback Singer (female): Harshdeep Kaur
Best Lyrics: Amit Bhattachrya for Dhadak
Best Music Composition: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight and team for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Best Story: Andhadhun (Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar)
Best Debutante (Male): Ishaan Khatter
Best Debutante (Female): Sara Ali Khan
Best supporting actor (male): Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)
Best Supporting actor (female): Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)
Other random categories:
Best Music in the last twenty years for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Pritam
Best Director in the last twenty years: Raju Hirani for 3 Idiots
Best Film for the last twenty years: Kahol Na Hai Pyaar Hai for Rakesh Roshan
Best Actor in the last twenty years: Ranbir Kapoor
Best Actress in the last twenty years: Deepika Padukone
Here is the list of nominations for Iifa 2019:
Best Picture
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
Direction
Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Best Story
Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat (Winner)
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju (winner)
Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi
Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)
Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi - Winner
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju
Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi - Winner
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate