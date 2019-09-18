Bollywood film takes Best Picture and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt poses at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Bollywood’s hit thriller Raazi won the top prizes at the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (Iifa) 2019 including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt and Best Picture, while actor Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor award for his evil emperor role in Padmaavat.

The actors were honoured at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai that went past midnight on Wednesday at Dome in Mumbai.

“As my wife [Deepika Padukone] watches me with pride in the front row, it feels great to receive this award,” said Singh in his acceptance speech.

Bhatt, who played the role of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani man as an assignment, thanked all her fans for their unstinting support.

“The fact that you are all sitting here past 2am and watching us being honoured means you all love cinema and that’s why we continue to do what we are doing,” said Bhatt.

Director Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun, which was heavily nominated at this year’s IIFA, took home the best director prize.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Direction: Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Picture: Raazi

Best Playback Singer (male): Arijit Singh

Best Playback Singer (female): Harshdeep Kaur

Best Lyrics: Amit Bhattachrya for Dhadak

Best Music Composition: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight and team for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Best Story: Andhadhun (Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar)

Best Debutante (Male): Ishaan Khatter

Best Debutante (Female): Sara Ali Khan

Best supporting actor (male): Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

Best Supporting actor (female): Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Music in the last twenty years for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Pritam

Best Director in the last twenty years: Raju Hirani for 3 Idiots

Best Film for the last twenty years: Kahol Na Hai Pyaar Hai for Rakesh Roshan

Best Actor in the last twenty years: Ranbir Kapoor

Best Actress in the last twenty years: Deepika Padukone

Here is the list of nominations for Iifa 2019:

Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun

Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Meghna Gulzar: Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho

Harinder S Sikka: Raazi

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi

Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Tabu: Andhadhun

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao: Stree

Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju

Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat (Winner)

Neena Gupta: Mulk

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3

Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa: Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi: Stree

Vicky Kaushal: Sanju (winner)

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)

Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi

Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)

Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)

Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi - Winner

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero

Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun

Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi - Winner

Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju