One of the most anticipated movies of the year is almost ready to release, with a recent update by the team of ‘RRR’ squashing all rumours that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has been delayed.
In a post on social media, the production shared a new still from the film, featuring Charan and NTR riding a motorbike, while writing: “Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon.”
Helmed by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 13 this year.
The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by NTR and Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and lockdown again disrupted the production.
‘RRR’ is said to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era and will be based on the lives of two freedom fighters — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Apart from the above-mentioned stars, ‘RRR’ also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.