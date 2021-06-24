1 of 10
Summer break is something most people long for – there’s just something about that sweltering heat that begs for a cool drink and a lazy shade. Bollywood big-wigs are not immune to this vibe in the air and as the mercury keeps rising, they are taking short – or long – breaks to chill out. Here’s a look at some celebs and their holidays.
Image Credit: Insta/taapsee
The new platinum-blonde actor Arjun Rampal is soon going to be shooting for 'Dhaakad', but before he heads to the sets he decided to take some wind-down time. He’s in Budapest with Gabriella Demetriades and their son, Arik. On Wednesday, Rampal posted a few snapshots from his trip, captioning them: "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad.(sic)"
Image Credit: INSTA/rampal72
Raveena Tandon and her family took a trip to Bandhavgarh National Park, in Madhya Pradesh, known for its large pride of royal Bengal tigers. She captioned her recent photos, which show her in a jeep enjoying photography: ““When you follow your passion, you start living your dream…”
Image Credit: INSTA/officialraveenatandon
‘Thappad’ actor Taapsee Pannu headed to Russia with their sister, Shagun Pannu for a fun spell. She shared photos from her visit on her social media channels, causing much travel envy. One of the photos features both sisters, Drishyam actress Shriya Saran and her husband, Andrei Koshcheev. It was captioned: ''This was such a special sweet catch up! #SaintPetersburg See u both in Mumbai soon! @andreikoshcheev''.
Image Credit: Insta/taapsee
In another picture, the sisters enjoyed a pretty sunset. She wrote, ''And that’s it. It gets over here. Sun, water, food and history you have it all here. Until next time…… DOSVIDANIYA !
Image Credit: Insta/ taapsee
Parineeti Chopra clearly loves her food – check out her vacation photo from Austria. She’s been hugging her plate of treats. Commenting on it, her brother, Shivang, wrote: "Such pretty food deserves hugs. I too deserve hugs."
Image Credit: Insta/parineetichopra
Actress Banita Sandhu celebrated her 24th birthday in the best way – by taking a holiday. Sandhu put up photos from her tropical vacation, writing: "Woke up a year older and feeling so loved today." Showered by birthday messages, she also thanked her fans and well-wishers: "Thank you for all the birthday messages."
Image Credit: Insta/banitasandhu
Thirty-seven-year-old Harshvardhan Rane is loving his egg-cellent morning. In a video he recently shared, he is seen frying up some nosh as the hills behind him stretch out into the horizon. The actor captioned the video: "What's necessary is mostly less than what we think we need." See Harshvardhan
Image Credit: Insta/harshvardhanrane
‘Made in India’ model Milind Soman has been to the mountains recently. The actor-model shared a selfie from his trip to Ladakh, writing: "Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favourite places on earth! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon? This will definitely be one of the first places I go." Explaining what he loved about Ladakh, he said, "Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people!"
Image Credit: Insta/milindrunning
Never presume everyone knows who you are. Anupam Kher – a very, very popular actor – recently got a shock when he asked a man if he knew who he was and was told that the man had no idea. He had a good laugh about it though as he documented and shared the exchange that occurred during a recent trip to Shimla, writing: "Reality Check. I always proudly announce to the world that I have done 518 films. And I presume that everybody (at least in India) knows me. But #GyanChand ji very innocently shattered my confidence. He had no idea who I was. It was funnily heartbreaking and yet beautifully refreshing! Thank you, my friend for helping me keep my feet on ground! #KuchBhiHoDSaktaHai #LifeIsBeautiful #Innocence #Hilarious."
Image Credit: Insta/anupampkher