After nearly a year, Bollywood is returning with a bang with some big-ticketed releases lined up. We look at all the films that are officially on track to play at a digital screen or a cinema near you soon with release dates for all.
The Girl on the Train: The Parineeti Chopra-led murder mystery, ‘The Girl on the Train’, will ditch a theatrical release and release directly on a streaming service. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the Bollywood film will premiere on Netflix on February 26. The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haathi Mere Saathi: The Rana Daggubati action drama will release on March 26 after COVID-19 rained on their parade. The multilingual film is titled ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu. Pulkit Samrat also stars in the project.
Radhe: The Salman Khan movie will release during Eid Al Fitr, which could be May 12 or 13 this year. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was initially scheduled to release last year, but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which saw cinema halls downing its shutters worldwide. After much speculation that the movie could release on a streaming platform, Khan confirmed he is bringing it to the cinemas.
Satyameva Jayate 2: The high octane action drama film is heading for a clash with Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’, with a May 12 Eid Al Fitr release. John Abraham, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt-cop-killing spree in the original returns. He is pairing up with Divya Khosla Kumar for the upcoming film.
Major: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently filming in Dubai, revealed the release date of forthcoming movie 'Major'. The film will open in cinemas worldwide on July 2. Babu has co-produced the biopic starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role.
14 Phere: The upcoming romcom starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda (pictured) is scheduled to release on July 9. The movie is directed by Devanshu Singh, with the filmmaker describing his project as “a contemporary social comedy with elements of romance, comedy of errors, lots of emotions, adventures-misadventures and celebrations.”
KGF Chapter 2: The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer will hit the big screens on July 16. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, along with Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the story continues on from the first instalment that sees Yash play the criminal mastermind Rocky who lands in Mumbai to seek power and wealth in order to fulfil a promise to his dying mother. In the second instalment he faces off Dutt’s Adheera.
Dhaakad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed she will be portraying the role of an officer in her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and a crime against women. The movie drops on October 1.
RRR: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR’, is now set to release on October 15. The film stars Ram Charan, NTR Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris. The release date is mired in drama over a date clash with ‘Maidaan’, which also stars Devgn incidentally. The period drama, which is tipped to be based on the lives of two freedom fighters, is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Maidaan: The Ajay Devgn sports drama is also releasing on October 15, in a clash with ‘RRR’. Producer Boney Kapoor has been vocal about his frustration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, calling the move “unethical”. “Rajamouli has made a big name for himself after the two ‘Baahubali’ films he directed. In that context, I wonder why a Rajamouli film, after ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ needs a holiday weekend,” Kapoor was quoted as saying by Times of India. The weekend is when the Hindu festival of Dusshera is celebrated.
Annaatthe: Even if fans may not be seeing Rajinikanth enter politics, the actor will be returning to the screen later this year. His much touted Tamil film, ‘Annaatthe’ is now set to release on November 4. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, said the movie will hit the screens during the Indian festival of Diwali. ‘Annaatthe’ also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead, with Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Jersey: Clashing with the release date of Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, which is releasing on November 5. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. Kapoor plays a failed cricketer who attempts a comeback in his 30s. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also star.
Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar is starring in this movie celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. The actor dedicated the film, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, to his sister Alka. The movie is out on November 5.
Pathan: The Shah Rukh Khan film, which is reportedly being filmed in Dubai, is set to release on November 4 as well, thus clashing with Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. This is going to be an action-packed weekend at the movies. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star in the film.
Laal Singh Chaddha: The much-awaited Aamir Khan film, which is remake of the Academy Award-winning ‘Forrest Gump’, is out as a Christmas treat. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently pregnant with her second child and had reportedly finished her shooting before she started to show.
