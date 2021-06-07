Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to breathing issues on June 6, is doing better today and is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days. On his Twitter handle, a post urged his fans not to fall prey to rumours about his health.
“Don’t believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heartfelt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah,” read a tweet from Kumar’s official account.
The 98-year-old actor has been in and out of hospitals due to age-related illness in the last few years. He’s one of Bollywood’s long-enduring matinee idols and has acted in films including ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Naya Daur’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’.
A day ago, his wife and actress Saira Banu took to her husband’s social media handle to update his fans about his health.
“Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe,” the tweet read.
According to reports, the actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, but his condition remained stable. Pleural effusion is a condition where fluids accumulate outside the lungs.
Politician Sharad Pawar had checked in on him at the hospital.