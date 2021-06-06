Indian actor and film world’s original ‘Devdas’ Dilip Kumar, who’s known for his melancholic persona on the big screen, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on July 6.
According to media reports, his actress-wife Saira Banu said her husband, 98, had been facing breathing issues over the last few days and is being asked to undergo further tests to determine the cause behind his medical troubles.
Over the last few years, the actor, whose credit includes hits such as ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Kranti’, and ‘Naya Daur’, has been facing age-related illnesses.
Kumar was last seen in 1998 in the film ‘Qila’ and is one of Bollywood’s most long-enduring matinee idols.
His equation with his wife and his close bond with her is the stuff of legends.