Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a new celebrity landlord — veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.
According to reports, the ‘Mimi’ star signed a lease to rent Bachchan’s duplex home in Andheri for Rs1 million (Dh48,483.2) per month for two years.
Website Money Control reported that the apartment “is located on the floors 27 and 28 of the Altantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West.”
They claimed that Sanon also paid a security deposit of Rs6 million, and that the apartment comes with four parking spots.
Bachchan bought the 5,184 sqft duplex for Rs310 million in December 2020. Other notable celebrities who have bought flats in the same luxury high-rise include actress Sunny Leone and director Aanand L Rai.
On the work front, Sanon was last seen in Netflix comedy-drama ‘Mimi’ and Disney+ Hotstar movie ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ this year. She also has a slew of projects set for 2022 such as action comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar, adventure film ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan.