Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says that her now husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was never on her radar before they met. She added that it was her destiny to end up with Kaushal.
Kaif spoke about her husband on the 10th episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7, which will also have Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.
Sharing the finer details of her relationship with Vicky, Kaif shared that she didn’t know much about the beloved star.
“He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” Kaif shared.
The first person she confessed to being smitten by Vicky was director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party cupid struck the two lovers.
Calling her relationship “unexpected and out of the blue”, Kaif further shared: “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”
Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time.
In an earlier episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Kaushal spoke about being married to Kaif.
“I really truly do feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion,” the actor said. “And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her — life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across.”